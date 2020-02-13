Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 388-6070
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Longwood Funeral Home of Matthew Genereux
913 East Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Bertha Petroll Bowman, Age 97, formerly of Kennett Square passed away Feb. 12, 2020. Born in Wilm., DE she was the daughter of the late Fritz E. Petroll and the late Anna Bradin Ogle Petroll. Bertha was the beloved wife of the late Bradford Wilson Bowman, Sr. {2018}; mother of Bradford W. Bowman, Jr. and his wife Linda and Andrew Bowman and his wife Sandy; grandmother of Brittany Bowman, Sonya Bowman, Lauren Bowman and Tyler Bowman; sister of Fritz “Pete” Petroll, Jr. (Pat) and Walter O. Petroll (Barbara). In addition to her parents, Bertha was predeceased by siblings, William Frederick Petroll, Ann P. Crowe-Gonser, Elsie Petroll Johnson and Margaret “Peggy” Belt. A viewing will be from 10 to 11AM with a funeral service at 11AM on Mon. , Feb. 17, 2020 at the LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Burial in Longwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Longwood Fire Company, 1001 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square, PA 19348 www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 14, 2020
