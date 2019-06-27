|
Bertha Clark Kirk, age 98, of Oxford, PA died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Ware Presbyterian Village. Bertha was born October 27, 1920 to Edgar Kurtz Clark and Ella Warner Clark in Philadelphia, PA. She, her parents, older sister Gertrude Thelma Clark, and younger brother, Edgar Kurtz Clark, Jr., moved to Broomall, PA by 1930 and later lived in Manoa, PA. She attended Marple Newtown schools and graduated in 1939. There Bertha met Thomas Garrett Kirk of Newtown Square and they married, June 28, 1941. Most of her married life she and her husband farmed in Chester County in the areas of Painters Crossing, Willowdale, East Fallowfield, and Gum Tree. Bertha attended Bethesda Methodist Church (Manoa, PA) during her youth and then, after her marriage, joined London Grove Friends Meeting. She was an active member: teaching Sunday school, serving on Meeting committees, and volunteering for the annual Meeting plant sale. She was a member of the Avondale Women’s Council, Southern Chester County Farm Women, and Fernwood Grange. For several years she taught during the week at the London Grove Meting preschool. In 1967, after nearly twenty five years of farming they retired and moved to Kennett Square, PA. In 1987 they moved to Ware Presbyterian Village. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, husband (1996), and siblings. She is survived by her three sons: Thomas G. Kirk, Jr. (Elizabeth Walter Kirk) of Richmond, IN, Robert H. Kirk of Staten Island, NY and Gary S. Kirk (Teresa Willis Brown Kirk) of Newark, DE; three grandchildren (Jennifer Eileen Kirk Ferrell, Cynthia Michelle Kirk and Kristen Anne Kirk all of Richmond, IN), four great-grandchildren (Cassandra Danielle Ferrell, Mikayla Aleaha Kirk, Nathan Thomas Ferrell, and Garrett Bryce Kirk all of Richmond, IN), and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be buried with her husband at London Grove Friends Meeting in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be held at London Grove Meeting on Saturday, July 6th at 2:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the London Grove Friends Meeting, c/o Doug Myers, 500 West Street Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford.
Published in The Daily Local on June 28, 2019