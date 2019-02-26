|
Bertha A. Killinger Willard Sizemore, 98 of West Caln passed away on Feb 24, 2019. Born on October 25, 1920 in West Caln, she was the daughter of the late William Killinger and Matilda Bilger Killinger. An area resident all her life, she was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Coatesville. She is survived by five children: Ruth Oates of West Virginia, Sara Bowman of Kennett Square, Barbara, wife of John Fahy of Ridley Park, William Willard of Eldred, and Edwin Willard of Parkesburg. She was preceded in death by eight brothers, William, Reuben, George, Samuel, Earl, Henry, Herbert and Harrison, and one sister, Sara. Funeral service will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with a time of visitation from 10:00 am till the service. Interment will follow the service at St. Johns Episcopal Cemetery, Gap Pa. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 27, 2019