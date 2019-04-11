|
|
Beryl Iverson Kuntz, 86, of West Chester, PA passed away April 9, 2019. She was born on December 26, 1932 to the late Harry and Grace Sharotte Iverson in the borough of Queens. She enjoyed summers at Miller Place and Jones Beach. She graduated from Allegheny College with a BFA. In 1958, Beryl married Clyde R. Kuntz, Jr. whom she met while they were both employed by the Burroughs Corporation in Malvern, PA. Beryl is survived by her three children, Anne K. Butler (Charlie) of Glen Mills, Paul R. Kuntz of Malvern and Clyde R. Kuntz, III (Janice) of Vero Beach. Paul’s sons, Josh and Justin, were a constant delight and she referred to her grandsons as the “Wonderful Ones”. She is also survived by her cousin, Susan I. Yea (Charles) of Plantation, FL. Relatives and friends are invited to come celebrate Beryl’s life on Wednesday, April 17 at 10:00 at The Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Avenue, Paoli, PA. Interment will be held at Moravian Cemetery in Staten Island, NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Beryl’s memory to the St. Barnabas Mission Emergency Shelter, which advocates for the homeless, 6006 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19151 www.ecsphilly.org or the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County, PO Box 832 West Chester, PA 19381 www.dvccc.com. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 14, 2019