Betsy Norris Obituary
Betsy K. Norris, 68 of Exton, PA passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her residence. She was the former wife of Robert John Norris, Jr. Born October 3, 1950 in Lebanon, PA she was the daughter of John Hayden Kurtz and Herma J. Garnet Kurtz. Betsy graduated from Lebanon High School and received an elementary education teaching degree from Millersville University. She had worked as a Special Education Teacher for West Chester School District until her retirement. During that time, she went back to school for her master’s degree and was extremely proud to be the oldest graduate in her class. Born of humble origin, Betsy overcame seemingly unsurmountable hardships. Despite myriad challenges, she did not lose her step. She taught us how to persevere, to never quit, while having fun. She maintained her enthusiasm while exemplifying the virtues of honesty, integrity, self-sacrifice, generosity, and love. Above all else, she loved her family. Dancing was a close second. Betsy is survived by her children: Robert Norris of Charlotte, NC, Jonathan Norris of Westmoreland, NH, and Elizabeth Norris of West Chester, PA. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:00 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380, (610)696- 1181, www. DellaFH.com; Followed by her Memorial Service at 11am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , 1617 JFK Blvd. Ste 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 and , 100 N. 20th street, Ste 405, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 18, 2019
