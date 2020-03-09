|
Betty Alice Aubry, 79, of Quarryville, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home. She was the beloved wife of James P. Aubry with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late George and Bessie Weidler Caldwell and later adopted and raised by James and Anna Mae Davis. Betty lived in Nortonville, Chester Co., for her life. She was employed by Pepperidge Farms and she was a member of the Doe Run Presbyterian Church. She is survived, in addition to her husband, by three children; Maryellen “Elli” Abel and husband Randy of East Fallowfield, James Allen Aubry and wife Heather of Lancaster, Brain Christopher Aubry and wife Randi of Van Cleve, Miss., 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters, and 5 brothers. She was preceded in death by one brother Donnie Caldwell. Funeral services on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 12 noon at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main St. Parkesburg, PA followed by interment at the Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery in East Fallowfield. Visitation from 11 AM to the time of the service. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 10, 2020