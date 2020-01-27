|
Betty J. Bryer, age 76 of Kennett Square, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Born 1943 in Taylor, PA, Betty was the daughter of the late Steven Ford and the late Margaretta Heiser. For many years, Betty worked as a Bus Driver for the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District. She then moved on to earning her Nursing Diploma and was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Pocopson Home for over 20 years. Betty adored her grandchildren. She was also an animal lover. She cherished her cats and loved to watch the deer in the yard outside her home. Betty also enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. Betty is survived by 2 sons, Rob Bryer of West Grove, PA and Scott Bryer (Jen Doll) of Carlisle, PA; 3 daughters, Terrie Kellar (Walter) of West Grove, PA, Donna Gregg (Carl) of Bowie, MD, and Carol McDonald (Ed) of Landenberg, PA; 1 sister, Ruth Smith (Dave) of York, PA; her longtime friend, Dot Shaw and her husband, Bill, of Kennett Square, PA; as well as 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her ex-husband, Bob Bryer and her sister, Doris Andrake. You are invited to visit with Betty’s family and friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1PM to 3PM at Unionville Presbyterian Church, 815 Wollaston Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Betty’s memory be made to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 2, 2020