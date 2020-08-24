Betty J. Holmes (nee Carlson), age 91, of Exton, PA, passed away on August 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Holmes; loving mother of Deborah Jarvie (Jim), Brenda Tunis (Allan), Patricia Ercole (Tony), Timothy Holmes (Carol), and Michael Holmes (Pam); caring grandmother of Jeanene Murphy (Sean), James Jarvie (Mehgan), Chaz Ercole, Jesse Ercole, Mackenzie Holmes, Michael Holmes, Julia Youssef (Mina), Dillon Holmes, and Wyatt Holmes; adoring great-grandmother of Jason Murphy, Robert Murphy, and Margaret Jarvie. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by her sister Carole J. Arnone and her companion of 28 years Jack Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at SS Philip & James Church, 107 N Ship Rd., Exton, PA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth St., Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612, https://www.myotonic.org
In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth St., Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612, https://www.myotonic.org, would be appreciated.