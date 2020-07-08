Betty “Betsy” Jane Collier, of Thornton, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 2, 2020 at the age of 93. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of Dr. Raymond and Florence Green, and sister to Florence Gaudio and Dr. Raymond Green. Betsy graduated from Girls High School in Philadelphia in 1944 and Ursinus College in 1948. At Ursinus she met Harry Collier, a WWII Navy officer who served in Iwo Jima, and they married in 1951 and were married for 68 years. Harry passed in 2019 at the age of 96. They raised three children in Thornton- Dr. Betsy Collier Grosskopf (William) of Chadds Ford, PA, Seth Allen Collier, and Michael Andrew Collier, of Thornton, PA. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Hilary Jane Grosskopf and Abigail Kate Grosskopf. Following graduation from Ursinus, Betsy taught high school English, Latin, and French and directed the school theatre program. She then moved to Philadelphia where she taught elementary school and played the piano for the school assemblies. For 35 years she taught preschool and also started and served as director for the Thornbury Community Preschool in Thornton, serving approximately ninety 3 and 4 year old community toddlers each year. A dedicated mother and grandmother, she was proud her preschool launched her granddaughters’ passion for education and academic endeavors with Hilary graduating from University of Pennsylvania with a BA and MA in systems engineering and Abby graduating from Princeton University in chemical engineering and continuing her doctorate in chemical engineering at Stanford University. With many talents, interests, and hobbies, Betsy loved music and played the piano and violin. She wrote poetry and loved books. Her hobbies included antiques and she loved attending weekly auctions and attending Brimfield Antique Market. She was a compassionate pet lover and always had shelter dogs and cats. She had many gardens and was a member of the Locksley Garden Club. Since residing in Thornton since 1964, she was a member of Bethlehem Methodist Church and then Westminster Presbyterian Church. Betsy loved life and never missed an opportunity to participate in activities and engage in social events right to the end. Although small in stature she was big in her spirit and values. She often boasted that although she was always the smallest in her class she was the captain of her school safety patrol. With her wisdom and experiences, Betsy was a role model and friend for many. Her kind, caring, thoughtful, and generous spirit will live on in the lives of her family and many friends. There was a private burial for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrg. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610 431 9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com