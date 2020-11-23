Betty Jayne Mitten (nee Eurich), 92, passed away quietly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born on March 16, 1928 in New Cumberland and raised in Shippensburg, PA, Betty was the only child of Charles R. Eurich and Elizabeth R. Eurich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert M. Mitten. Betty and Bob were high school sweethearts who married upon graduation and moved to Chapel Hill, NC in 1947 where Bob attended UNC on a football scholarship. In 1953 they moved to West Chester where Bob was teaching at the college and coaching football. Betty raised her family on Rosedale Avenue and was an avid football supporter and a lifelong fan. Betty was the daughter of a football coach, wife of a football coach, mother of a football coach, the mother-in-law of a football coach and a grandmother of a football coach. After the untimely death of her husband Bob in 1972, Betty became the longtime companion of Stephen M. Juenger of Havertown; a renowned basketball player and coach. Betty again found great joy in the supporting role to a successful coach. Betty was a unique lady known for her sense of style and class. She was always impeccably dressed for any occasion. She was the “keeper” of the birthday celebrations for every family member. She made everyone feel they were special to her. Mother, Grandma and Nan will be lovingly remembered and missed by her family. She is survived by her three children: Dr. Robert L. Mitten (Jayne), Barbara M. Hancock (Mike), and C. Stephen Mitten (Jolynne); nine grandchildren, Jennifer Mitten Hallman, Leigh Vasquez (Frank), Katie Loveland (Brian), Michael Hancock (Stacie), COL Robert Hancock USMC (Jenn), Julie Ellis (Frank), Corrine Mitten, Christopher Mitten and Philip Mitten; and thirteen great-grandchildren; Grace, Megan, Amy, Jake, Katelyn, Ethan, Michael, Paige, Jeremy, Zachary, Nina, Selena and Dylan. There will be a private graveside service at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association
1617 JFK Blvd. #700 Phila, PA 19103 or Calvary Lutheran Church, West Chester. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 DellaFH.com