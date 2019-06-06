|
|
Betty Mae Combs, 74, of Woodside Drive, Kirkwood, passed away at her residence on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was the widow of David R. Combs who died December 26, 2014. Born in Chesapeake City, MD she was the daughter of the late Spencer and Laura Blevins Jones. Betty was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship. Betty enjoyed her family, spoiling her grandson, shopping with her sisters, and traveling with her husband until his passing. She is survived by a daughter, Christina wife of Robert E. Bird, Jr. of Kirkwood; a grandson Bobby Bird; 3 sisters, Ginny wife of Steve Larrabee, Gladys “Sis” Berkstresser, and Mary Foultz. Betty was preceded in death by a brother Conley Jones and 3 sisters, Kate Stacey, Marie Smith, and Violet Trivett. A memorial service will be held at Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship, 1873 Georgetown Road, Christiana, PA 17509 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Vernon Myers officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service. Contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to Andrews Bridge Christian Fellowship or to St Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. To send an online note of condolence, please visit our website at reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Local on June 7, 2019