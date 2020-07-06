1/1
Betty May Bond, nee Reif, 93, of West Chester, PA, devoted wife of the late David E. Bond, passed away on July 2, 2020 at Arbour Square at West Chester, formerly of Maple Glen, PA (52 years). She is survived by her three children, Scott C. (Alison), Susan E. and Cynthia Bond Helfrich (William), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The daughter of the late Col. and Mrs. Charles A. Reif, of Buffalo, NY, she was a graduate of Syracuse University (Magna Cum Laude), a past-president of Pennsylvania’s Chapter “E”, P.E.O. Sisterhood, a past-president of Seabrook Farms (NJ) Women’s Club, a P.T.A. Board member in Bridgeton, NJ, a member of Research Club, and a former member of AAUW. Her early career began in radio marketing, then focused on raising her family, and later, retired from a second career as a real estate administrator. She was a member of Jarrettown United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in honor of Betty may be made to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-pce Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc West Chester 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com

