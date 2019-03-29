Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mellinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Mellinger Obituary
Betty S. Mellinger, 91, of Parkesburg, passed away on Thursday, March 28th under the care of Harrison Senior Living in Coatesville. She was the widow of the late John Jones and the late John Mellinger. Born in Coatesville, Betty was the daughter of the late Jane (Cromleigh) and J. William Stroup. Betty was a 1945 graduate of Parkesburg Academy and later earned her Associates Degree. She worked as a Dietary Assistant for the Coatesville Schools, St. Joseph Hospital of Lancaster, and Willow Valley Retirement Community, retiring 11 years ago after a 50-year career. Betty was a member of Parkesburg Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her three children: Tom Jones, husband of Dawn, of Parkesburg, Mary Tommasi, wife of Dan, of Ephrata, and David Jones, husband of Lin, of Parkesburg; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Frederick Stroup; and her nieces and nephews. The interment service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilde Funeral Home
Download Now