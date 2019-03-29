|
Betty S. Mellinger, 91, of Parkesburg, passed away on Thursday, March 28th under the care of Harrison Senior Living in Coatesville. She was the widow of the late John Jones and the late John Mellinger. Born in Coatesville, Betty was the daughter of the late Jane (Cromleigh) and J. William Stroup. Betty was a 1945 graduate of Parkesburg Academy and later earned her Associates Degree. She worked as a Dietary Assistant for the Coatesville Schools, St. Joseph Hospital of Lancaster, and Willow Valley Retirement Community, retiring 11 years ago after a 50-year career. Betty was a member of Parkesburg Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her three children: Tom Jones, husband of Dawn, of Parkesburg, Mary Tommasi, wife of Dan, of Ephrata, and David Jones, husband of Lin, of Parkesburg; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother Frederick Stroup; and her nieces and nephews. The interment service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 30, 2019