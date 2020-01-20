|
Betty Louise Kauffman Pryor, 95, long time resident of West Chester, PA. passed away December 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Cronauer, husband Phillip Cronauer and her two dearly loved grandchildren, PJ Cronauer and Catherine Cronauer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John F. Pryor, for 52 years at the time of his passing in 2004. Mrs. Pryor, only daughter of the late Floyd T. and Ethel L. Synder Kauffman, was born February 19, 1924 and was raised in Nazareth Pa. She was a graduate of Nazareth High School class of 42 and The University of Pennsylvania School of Oral Hygiene and was employed as a dental hygienist, a career which she loved and suited her personality, for many years finally retiring at the age of 80. Betty moved to West Chester, not knowing a soul, for a position at the Chester County Hospital dental clinic after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania. In West Chester she met the love of her life, John, and at the Hospital she met a group of ladies that became her lifelong friends. The ladies formed a bridge group and deep friendships which continued for over 60 years. Betty was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a gentle and kind caregiver, a patience understanding listener, quick with a kind and encouraging word. She always thinking of others through thoughtful deeds, a written note or phone call. Family and friends were very important to Betty. She and her husband John loved to entertain and often hosted family reunions, card parties, dinner parties, picnics or just a simple supper at their home. Betty loved her family and felt fortunate of have been able to reside with and be part of her daughter’s family and very much enjoyed being involved in and watching her grandchildren grow up. Betty’s comforting presence with be missed but will be in our hearts forever. We consider it a blessing to have had her in our lives. A special note of appreciation is extended to ALL the staff of the Pocopson Home who gave such exceptional care to Betty and family while she resided there. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Founds- Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, 229 South High Street., West Chester, PA 19382 where family will receive guests starting at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Oaklands Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Pocopson Home 1695 Lenape Road West Chester, PA. 19382. Condolences may be offered by visiting: WWW.foundsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 21, 2020