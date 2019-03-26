|
Betty Hummel Smith passed away on March 24, 2019 at Barclay Friends in West Chester at the age of 89 plus years. She was the wife of the late Louis F. Smith Sr. with whom she shared almost 55 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Anna C. Wilds and the late Harry Hummel and stepdaughter of the late Malvin Charsha. Betty is survived by her five children: Louis F. Smith Jr. (Bonnie); Susan S. McCardell (Robin); Randy T. Smith (Diane); Lori S. Cuthbertson (Jeff) and Tracy L. Dussell. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Kyle and Elizabeth Smith; Michael (Rachel), Stephen (Alexa) McCardell and Kathryn Adamczak (Brian); Christine, Lindsey Botero (Pablo) and Carly Smith; Jeffrey (Melissa) and Andrew Cuthbertson; Joseph and Kelly Dussell. She enjoyed spending time with her great granddaughter, Reese McCardell and great grandson, Oscar Botero. She was the sister of Ann Entress of West Chester, Marie Robinson of Lancaster, and Malvin Charsha Jr. of El Segundo, CA. Betty was also predeceased by her sister Florence Kenworthy, son-in-law, Joseph Dussell and great-granddaughter Blake McCardell. Betty grew up and spent her life in West Chester, graduating from the WC High School in 1948. Primarily a homemaker while raising her children, she later helped start the Church of Christ Nursery School, where she taught many young children in the community. She was an active member of the Church of Christ ladies’ group, with whom she spent many hours worshipping, volunteering, and socializing. She attended the Church of Christ and volunteered often at several local nursing homes. Betty enjoyed reading, sewing and baking and sharing those activities with her children and grandchildren. Family gatherings, as well as both Smith and Hummel/Charsha reunions, were often organized and held at the family home near the Goshen Fire Company and Fairgrounds. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6th at the Church of Christ, 1326 Park Avenue, West Chester. Visitation will be from 11am - 12noon, the memorial service will start at 12 noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Church of Christ at the above address in support of the Back to School program which distributes school supplies to local children in need. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 28, 2019