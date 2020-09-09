Beulah G. Osborne, 95, of Cochranville, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Oxford, PA. She was the wife of the late Charlie Hart who died in 1944, the late J. Elwood Lewis who died in 1981, and the late Ray W. Osborne who died in 2004. Born in West Jefferson, Ash County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Freil and Bertha Moxley Coldiron. She retired from the Friends Home in Kennett Square where she worked as a nursing aid. She was a member of the Safe Harbor Baptist Church in Cochranville. She ran the “Lewis Garage Sale” on Rt. 41 for over 20 years. She is survived by her children, Charles E. (Nancy L.), Joseph F. (Nancy J.), and William T. (Joanne) all of Cochranville, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Glen Run Baptist Cemetery. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com