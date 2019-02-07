|
|
Beverly Kamery Morie Battin, 86 of Pocopson, died peacefully on February 4, 2019 at the Neighborhood Hospice Impatient Unit. She was the beloved wife of 35 years to Joseph L.M. Battin and loving mother of Tara Morie Schelling. Also, survived by her son in law Mark Schelling, step daughters, Brenda Battin Cianciosi, Betsy Battin Nordell, and two step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband, Thomas A. Morie. She graduated from Julliard School of Music, New York and was a Conover fashion model. Services and interment will be private. For more obituary information, please visit the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website at www.DellaFh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 8, 2019