Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Battin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Battin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Battin Obituary
Beverly Kamery Morie Battin, 86 of Pocopson, died peacefully on February 4, 2019 at the Neighborhood Hospice Impatient Unit. She was the beloved wife of 35 years to Joseph L.M. Battin and loving mother of Tara Morie Schelling. Also, survived by her son in law Mark Schelling, step daughters, Brenda Battin Cianciosi, Betsy Battin Nordell, and two step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by first husband, Thomas A. Morie. She graduated from Julliard School of Music, New York and was a Conover fashion model. Services and interment will be private. For more obituary information, please visit the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website at www.DellaFh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike West Chester, PA 19380.
Published in Daily Local News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
Download Now