Beverly R. Fletcher
Beverly R. Fletcher, 77, of East Goshen, PA, passed at Lankenau Hospital on September 17, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Ruth Bland. Beverly went to Interboro High School and Delaware Community College. She lived in Springfield for many years and volunteered as an EMT for the Springfield Ambulance Corp. Beverly loved music and played the organ at church as a substitute. She played handbells for several choirs for many years. Beverly is survived by her husband of 58 years, Carl Fletcher; two sons, Glenn Fletcher and Stephen (Christina) Fletcher; one daughter, Barbara (Dustin) Doyle; four grandchildren, Joseph, Isabella, Nicholas, and Brayden; and one brother, James (Linda). Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Paoli Presbyterian Church Organ Fund, 225 S Valley Rd, Paoli, PA.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
