Beverly Weiland Ott
Beverly W. Ott, 94, wife of the late Ray H. Ott, Sr., of Malvern, Pennsylvania, died on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Bryn Mawr Hospital where she had been admitted after suffering a stroke. Beverly Charleen Weiland was born in Phoenixville on September 10, 1926, the 2nd daughter of Ruth (Phillipe) and Luther Weiland. Her older and younger sisters Ruth and Margo pre-deceased her. Her father ran the family meat packing business on Bridge Street in Phoenixville. After graduating from Phoenixville Senior High School in 1944 and she attended Temple University for two years majoring in business administration. A fashionable woman, she lived and modeled in New York City for a year after college. Her fashion sense continued throughout her lifetime as she was always dressed to the nine’s. Beverly established Croft’s Stationery in Phoenixville at 20 S. Main Street with her late husband Tom Croft in in 1961. She was later employed as a secretary at Great Valley High School and also worked at the Valley Forge Park Gift Shop. Beverly had a great love and interest for dogs, participated in dog shows with her Airedale Terriers. She also volunteered at the Brandywine Valley SPCA. She is survived by nieces and nephews Bill Buckwalter, of Leland, NC, Susan Bolinger, of Elverson, PA, Jim Buckwalter of Hurricane, UT, Danny Look of Boynton Beach, FL and Patty Look, of Margate, FL; and step-children Ray H. Ott, Jr., of West Chester, PA and Betty Jane Ott, of Maui, HI. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Condolences may be offered online at www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
