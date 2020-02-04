|
Boann W. Artz, age 90 Born in Pennsylvania to loving parents Hazel and Powell. Graduate of York High School and Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing (R.N., 1950). Fourth year nursing studies completed at Widener College. Bo began her career in industrial nursing at Union Carbide. After having children, she worked at Crozer-Chester Medical Center (1967 - 1989) in critical-care nursing before helping to establish Crozer’s innovative hospital-based Home Care Department, from which she retired as Assistant Director. She married Ernest Artz in 1952 and was widowed in 1981. Bo lived mostly in Chester County, Pennsylvania, most recently at the Crosslands Community. In addition to volunteering in the Crosslands library, she had fond memories of volunteering for the Girl Scouts (troop leader), PTA, League of Women Voters, Planned Parenthood, NOW, Tyler Arboretum, and the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania. She was a skilled bridge player, avid birdwatcher and nature enthusiast, square dancer, and dog lover. Above all, she was a devoted and exceptional mother, aunt, and grandmother. Bo is survived by her four adoring children (Lynn, Christy, Steven, Nancy), their spouses, two grandchildren, one great-grandchild and two nieces. She is also survived by her special friend of nearly 30 years, Robert Donecker, and his family. Bo will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please just appreciate the pleasure of knowing Bo, or consider a donation to one of her favorite charities (Paws for People or Planned Parenthood), or to one of yours.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 5, 2020