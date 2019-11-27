Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Bonnie H. Collins (nee Hay), 77, of West Chester, PA, passed away on November 26, 2019. Bonnie was a teacher in the West Chester School District. She taught at Penn Wood Elementary School for 17 years. Bonnie was the beloved wife of Elson A. “Kip” Collins, Jr.; loving mother of Eric Collins (Sheila Kerns), Ryan Collins (Karen), and Kathryn “Katy” Muller (Brent); dear sister of Tom Hay (Betsy); adoring grandmother of Hannah, Ethan, Emily, Rachael, Courtney, Lathan, Alyson, Sean, Georgia, and Ava. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 10-11:30 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Parkinson Support Group of Chester County Hospital, 701 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380. Arrg. By The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 29, 2019
