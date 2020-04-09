|
|
February 8, 1938 – April 7, 2020 On what would have been her own mother's 111th birthday, and under a big beautiful full pink moon, Bonnie Larne Wright Stuart of West Chester left the bounds of this earth on April 7, 2020 for her next adventure. Born in West Chester, and a lifelong resident of Chester County, she was the daughter of the late David and Hazel Wright of West Chester and the wife of the late Glenn H. Stuart, Jr. with whom she shared 46 years of marriage. Bonnie graduated from West Chester Joint Senior High School in 1956 and from Chester County Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. After working at the hospital, and then taking time off to raise her family, she worked for Frames Motor Freight. In her retirement, Bonnie enjoyed outings with friends, golfing, wintering at her home in Bonita Springs for a few years, and yearly excursions to Stone Harbor, NJ. Most of all, Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family. She was proud of us all, but no prouder than her family is to have called her our own. Bonnie’s smile, kindness, love and quick wit are already deeply and dearly missed by her daughters Sherri Larne Stuart of West Chester (Willistown Township), Marcelle Lynn Bosler, wife of Mark Bosler, of Parkesburg and granddaughter Tessa Larne Bosler of Parkesburg. She is also survived by a brother, Samuel Wright and his wife, Joanne, of Downingtown. In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Wright Temple. Interment will be private at Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery and private services will be held with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 E. Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380 www.chestercountyhospital.org; or Willow Tree’s Legacy Hospice Foundation, 616 East Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 10, 2020