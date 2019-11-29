|
Bonnie M. Winward, age 72 of Chadds Ford, passed away peacefully on November 19th with family by her side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Breeding Sr and Helen Talley Breeding. Bonnie graduated from Brandywine High School and raised her family on a farm in Chadds Ford. She was co-owner of E.A. Harvey, Heating & Air Conditioning for nearly 30 years and was an active member of the PHCC. She was devoted to her family, always putting her family first. Her greatest passion was being Nana to those who loved her most. She never missed a special occasion, celebration or even an ordinary event in the life of those she treasured. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Edward Harvey; three daughters: Dawn Talley (Jack) of Kennett Square, Kimberly Handy of Newark and Stacy Anderson (Bob) of Landenberg, as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Clifford Breeding Jr of Chadds Ford and sister Nancy Cloud of Wilmington. You are invited to visit with Bonnie’s family and friends from 10am – 12pm on Thursday, December 5th at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 State St., Kennett Square, PA. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 1, 2019