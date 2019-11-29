Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Winward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Winward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Winward Obituary
Bonnie M. Winward, age 72 of Chadds Ford, passed away peacefully on November 19th with family by her side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born and raised in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Clifford Breeding Sr and Helen Talley Breeding. Bonnie graduated from Brandywine High School and raised her family on a farm in Chadds Ford. She was co-owner of E.A. Harvey, Heating & Air Conditioning for nearly 30 years and was an active member of the PHCC. She was devoted to her family, always putting her family first. Her greatest passion was being Nana to those who loved her most. She never missed a special occasion, celebration or even an ordinary event in the life of those she treasured. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Edward Harvey; three daughters: Dawn Talley (Jack) of Kennett Square, Kimberly Handy of Newark and Stacy Anderson (Bob) of Landenberg, as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Clifford Breeding Jr of Chadds Ford and sister Nancy Cloud of Wilmington. You are invited to visit with Bonnie’s family and friends from 10am – 12pm on Thursday, December 5th at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 State St., Kennett Square, PA. A memorial service will immediately follow.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -