Bradley Michael Warren, 66 of Downingtown passed away suddenly on November 30, 2020. Brad was born in Syracuse New York to Barbara A and Eden W Warren. He is survived by his daughter Emily, his sisters Susan Lewis, Kathy (Vincent) Richards, brothers David (Darlene) Warren, Patrick Warren, his Aunt Judie(Bud) Caswell, former spouses Paula and Dee, many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends. He was predeceased by his sister Karen (Anthony) Moncuso, his parents, and very dear aunts, uncles and cousins. Brad was the owner of Brad Warren Painting where he had many loyal and long time customers. Prior to that he was co-owner (with his father) of Businessmart Inc. in Frazer, Pa. He was a beloved member of the Frazer Mennonite Church. Brad was an avid outdoorsman and particularly loved deep sea fishing. He had a love of music, most passionately contemporary Christian music. He enjoyed going the gym, being out in nature and had a love of all animals. Brad was loving, accepting, forgiving and deeply interested in all the people he met. Those whose lives Brad touched mourn with his family today; there is a great sense of loss by everyone who knew him. We are all fortunate to have shared part of our journey with him. There will be a memorial service at 11a.m. on August 14, 2021 at the Frazer Mennonite Church. http://www.frazermennonite.org/
please save the date and check the church website the week prior in case of changes. Memorial donations may be made in Brad’s honor to the Frazer Mennonite Church. www.maugergivnish.com