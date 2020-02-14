|
Brandon Dean Biddle, 44, of Honey Brook, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 11th, of heart failure. Brandon attended Twin Valley High School until he was 16 and later earned his GED. He then took classes at Delaware County Community College, learning to develop photographs using special techniques. He loved to paint, do pencil drawings, make birdhouses and do other creative projects. He, with several friends, started The Honey Brook Covered Bridge Club. He joined the Maple Inn APA Pool League and played on several teams. He loved pool but enjoyed the friendships made even more. His team, 2 Balls Blue, will be in the June regionals… Brandon will be with them in spirit. He has participated in the Red Corner Benefit to support a child with cancer for the past several years. Brandon would tackle whatever was needed to be done with a big heart and smile. An avid bird watcher, he loved his birding books and magazines. He hiked Hawk Mountain and watched birds for hours. He loved the outdoors and camping, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, and concerts. He loved music, especially old country, The Grateful Dead, and Bob Marley among others. He was a Phillies and Eagles fan, but his favorite team was the Flyers. His home away from home was Maple Inn, where he would meet friends, eat, have a few too many beers, and always making those around him feel loved and important. He could also be very funny…..Brandon will leave a hole in many hearts and be greatly missed. Survivors: His older brother and best friend Brent Biddle and his wife, Mindy, and his nieces Makayla and Marley, all with whom he lived for many years; his mom Jackie and her life partner, Ted, of Honey Brook; his father, Harlan Biddle of Corpus Cristi, TX, his step-father, Fred Hayfield of Boothwyn, half-brother Brian Hayfield in Florida, half-brother Andrew Biddle of Houston, TX, and half-sister Victoria of Chicago. Funeral Services will be at noon Friday, February 21 in Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville, PA. A calling hour will begin at 11:00 a.m. Casual attire welcomed. A remembrance gathering will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Maple Inn, 3125 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made to Red Corner Benefit, c/o Schmoyer Funeral Home, PO Box 190, Breinigsville 18031. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 15, 2020