Brenda March Augusterfer (Malvern, PA), wife, mother, sister, and friend passed away on September 19, 2020, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was 61 years old. Brenda was born November 23, 1958. She graduated from Henderson High School, West Chester, PA. Brenda earned a B.S. in Psychology from East Stroudsburg University. She was also a Certified Professional Coach. She spent the remainder of her life as a Career Coach which was her true passion. Her life purpose was to inspire and bring out the best in others. It would be wrong to say that Brenda lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to enjoy each day and every moment. There was no quit in Brenda. We are all stronger from knowing her. She was an avid skier and passionate about traveling to new places. Brenda is survived by her husband James and their children Kelsey, Lindsay (Neil Huizenga), Daniel (Caitlin Kratzer), grandchildren Reber and future grandchild due February 2021. Also survived by her Parents Grace Hannemann (Walter Hannemann) and Orville March, Brother Bruce March (Donna March), Brian March, and Elizabeth Brady (Paul Brady) and multiple beloved nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in Brenda’s name.