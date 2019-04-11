Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Cetera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Cetera

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Brian Cetera Obituary
Brian R. Cetera, 51, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Brian is survived by his wife and best friend Karen Cetera, daughter Mackenzie Grace Cetera and son Brady Joseph Cetera, parents Francis and Carol Cetera, 2 siblings; Kimberly (Michael) Kolinsky and Keith (Hillary) Cetera, and son-in-law to Harvey and Ruth Knauer. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Brian’s life on, Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 9:45am-11:45am, followed by a funeral liturgy at 12pm. Interment is private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.