Brian R. Cetera, 51, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Brian is survived by his wife and best friend Karen Cetera, daughter Mackenzie Grace Cetera and son Brady Joseph Cetera, parents Francis and Carol Cetera, 2 siblings; Kimberly (Michael) Kolinsky and Keith (Hillary) Cetera, and son-in-law to Harvey and Ruth Knauer. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Brian’s life on, Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 9:45am-11:45am, followed by a funeral liturgy at 12pm. Interment is private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 12, 2019