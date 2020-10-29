Brian W. Boorman, 57, passed away October 22, 2020 at home peacefully surrounded by his wife and three sons. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday November 4th, at St. Elizabeth Church, located at 120 Saint Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA with internment at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, located at 1600 S Sproul Rd, Springfield, PA. The viewing will be held on Tuesday November 3rd, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the James Terry Funeral Home in Downingtown. All guests in attendance are asked to wear facial coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. Monetary donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association or the American Cancer Society
