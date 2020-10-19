1/1
Brooke S. Regester
(1956-2020) Brooke S. Regester, 64, of Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, passed away on October 18, 2020. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Jack and Maxine Regester. He is survived by a sister, Toni Kershaw and two brothers, Parke Regester and Mark Regester; along with ten nieces and nephews. Brooke graduated from West Chester East High School in 1975. Shortly after graduation he served four years in the United States Navy. He went on and worked as a security guard for many years for various companies throughout Chester County. Brooke was an avid sports fan, watching every Philadelphia sports team, every chance he got. Brooke’s family would like to thank all the men and women of the Southeastern Veterans Center for the outstanding care he received. Services will be private with the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
