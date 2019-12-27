|
|
Bruce Louis Peter passed away on December 21, 2019 at Freedom Village. He was the husband of Marcia Jeanne Peter (nee Rebert), with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. He is survived by his children: Linda Davies, Jerry Peter and wife Susan, Karen Gutekunst and husband David, his grandchildren: Sarah Riggins and husband Bryan, Meghan Harmon and husband Matthew, Daniel Gutekunst and wife Allison, Larry Davies and wife Kelly, Dr. Julia Thayer and husband Evan, Elizabeth Eachus and husband RJ, Bryan Peter, and Kevin Davies, his great grandbabies: Logan Riggins, Grant Harmon, and his nephew: David Cameron. The funeral service will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Grace Covenant Church 444 Creamery Way #100, Exton, PA 19341, where the visitation will be held from 9:15 am to 10:45 am. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 30, 2019