Bruce McKeith, Sr. (née Joel William Bruce on November 18, 1936) went home to be with His Lord like he lived his life-on his own terms. He died on September 7, 2019- exactly one week after entering hospice- and he wondered why it was taking so long. He died the wealthiest man we know (which would come as a shock to him). He had an endless treasure of friends, family and acquaintance who adored him. He was a faithful, dedicated servant of Christ but never lost the endearing twinge of ‘rebel’ he once was. He was the rarest of men: he lived his faith with his hands and feet and let his life be the evidence. He was always ready with a smile and a kind word; an ardent supporter of the underdog; gracious and kind, and he always served others-stranger or friend- before himself. Blessed with physical stature and good looks, he didn’t squander that resource with the ladies. His soul was from a bygone era ~ well-mannered, well-groomed; a strong, confident man who was never afraid to show affection and love. He wrapped everyone in an embrace of grace and he was, as far as we can tell, universally loved. He left his home state of PA in the 80s seeking warmer weather and adventure. It was a sweet thing, though unknown to us at the time, that he returned home to PA to die. He was a connoisseur of the sweetest things in life~ beautiful women, old cars, the beach and Jesus. His idea of a perfect day was ‘treasure -hunting’ in thrift stores and enjoying the company of people he loved around hazelnut coffee and apple pie. He worked hard all of his days and felt no greater pain than not being of use to others. He was the next-to- last born child of 6~ all with ‘J’ names- raised by their devoted mother (Freda) who he adored. His only brothers, John and James preceded him in death. His big sisters, Joan, Jane and Jean survive him and look forward to that day when they’re all reunited. If you could create the type of father (in truth- the kind of person) that everyone would love: kind, compassionate, loving, tall, handsome, strong, funny-ever ready to laugh and smile, we couldn’t have asked for or created a better one. To his four children, he was the best example of what a father should be. He referred to each of us as ‘his favorite’ and we would have moved heaven and earth to help him. He died holding the hand of his only son and namesake and flew away that bright late summer morning. We’ll see you again soon, Dad. You are irreplaceable and we will miss you ’til the day we join you. A Celebration of Bruce’s life will be held June 20, 2020 at his daughter’s home in West Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 4, 2020