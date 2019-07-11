Home

Camellia Rubino

Camellia Rubino Obituary
Camellia P. “Camille” Rubino (nee Porreca), age 76, of Freedom Village, formerly of Hershey’s Mill, passed peacefully on July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 56 years to Louis F., adoring mother of Louis F. Jr. (Elizabeth) and Mark A. (Moira), devoted Grandmother of 5, and loving sister of Joseph A. and Albert L. Jr. (Karen) Porreca. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, 9:15 to 10:45 AM at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA 19380. Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010. www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 13, 2019
