Campbell Larry Shearer Sr. (Larry), 79, of Exton, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. He was a loving husband to Barbara Taylor Shearer for 57 years. Larry is survived by Barbara; their 3 children, Carolyn (Bill), Joanne (Chris), Larry (Michele); 4 grandsons, William (Annie), Steven, Joshua, Ryan; 2 siblings Carey (Lois), Jim (Barb); and nieces/nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Campbell and Harriett Shearer; sister Mary Jane Best; friends he considered family. Larry served in the Navy (1962-1966) aboard the Destroyer, USS Sampson DDG-10. Larry joined IBM in the Philadelphia area and transferred to East Fishkill, NY, from where he retired in 1996. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling across the US. A celebration of life is planned for a future date. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s honor can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.