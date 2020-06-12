Campbell Larry Shearer Sr.
Campbell Larry Shearer Sr. (Larry), 79, of Exton, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Chester County Hospital. He was a loving husband to Barbara Taylor Shearer for 57 years. Larry is survived by Barbara; their 3 children, Carolyn (Bill), Joanne (Chris), Larry (Michele); 4 grandsons, William (Annie), Steven, Joshua, Ryan; 2 siblings Carey (Lois), Jim (Barb); and nieces/nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Campbell and Harriett Shearer; sister Mary Jane Best; friends he considered family. Larry served in the Navy (1962-1966) aboard the Destroyer, USS Sampson DDG-10. Larry joined IBM in the Philadelphia area and transferred to East Fishkill, NY, from where he retired in 1996. Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and traveling across the US. A celebration of life is planned for a future date. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s honor can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
