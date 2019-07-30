|
On July 20th 2019, Carl Allard, 66, of West Chester, PA passed away after an unexpected but hard fought battle with an unknown infection at the University of Pennsylvania Presbyterian Hospital. From Davenport, Iowa, Carl developed what would become a lifelong passion for the water, sharing his enthusiasm as a swim instructor and lifeguard. He went on to swim competitively at the University of Iowa where he studied Business. While abroad in Vienna, Austria, he met the love of his life, Nancy, and for 36 years they shared a love of travel and appreciation for the water through sailing. Carl was the model of a loving father and always maintained the family values that he raised his 4 children - Daniel, Bryan, Michael and Heather - by. He proudly prioritized a supportive interest in their athletic activities and devoted many years as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts. He was active in the West Chester community through his participation in the YMCA Master’s Swimming program. Among all his various interests, his dedication to help others - whether it be his customers, his community, or his loved ones – he always held selflessly paramount. Carl is survived by his sisters Teresa Radford (Peter) and Mary Anne Mead (Bob), sister-in-law Paula Buffa, his caring mother-in-law Veronica Fitzgerald; sisters and brothers-in-law: Sharon (Robert), David, Sheila (John), James, Kevin, and Julie (Michael) as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Rosalie Allard and his brother James Allard. Carl’s family will share happy memories in a private celebration of his life.
Published in The Daily Local on July 31, 2019