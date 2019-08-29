Daily Local News Obituaries
1929-2019 Carl Edgar “Dutch” Geist, 89 of West Caln passed away on August 25, 2019. He was the loving husband of Ivy J. Geist. Carl is survived by his 5 children, Bob Geist, (Barb) of Melborne, FL, Cheryl Taggart, (Ricky) of West Caln, Lee Geist, (Brenda) of Charleston, SC, Kelly Laurento, (Tim) of West Brandywine, & Richard Geist of Jupiter, FL, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a time of visitation on Saturday September 7th, 2019 from 10:30 am till 12:00 noon followed by military honors at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to a . Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 30, 2019
