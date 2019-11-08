|
|
Mr. Carl L. Reeser, age 81 of Deer Lodge, formerly of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a lifetime member of the Loyal Order Moose in Downingtown, PA. Carl worked for many years at Boeing, BF Goodrich and LNP/Sabic in Thorndale, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents: Russell D. and Ruth Knouse Reeser, and one brother: Max Reeser. He is survived by his wife: Marian L. Reeser. One son and daughter-in-law: Martin and Jacqueline Reeser. One daughter and son-in-law: Ruth F. and Ken Himes. Three grandchildren: Jeremy Himes, Bethany and Andrew Reeser. Two brothers: Larry and Neal Reeser. One sister: Carol Peterson. A special great nephew: Glen Hicks, along with several other family, friends and loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home later in the spring. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Reeser family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 9, 2019