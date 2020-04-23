|
|
Carl Richard Cochrane Sr. of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 80. Leaving his wife Alice with whom he had been married to for 61 years. Carl was born in Clearfield PA the son of Carl W. Cochrane and Evone Cole Cochrane. He was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Crystal Cochrane, and his sisters Constance J. Smith, and Janet M. Carson. He was a graduate of Henderson High School in West Chester. He retired from UPS after 30 years, working his way up from a driver to management. After his retirement he spent many years volunteering for Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, Good Works, and the Kennett Library Literacy program. He was happiest when all the family was together. He was very proud of his Children, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. In addition to spending time with family he enjoyed Woodworking, Jewelry making, creating stain glass pieces and painting with water color. In addition to his wife Alice, he is survived by three children Cathy Heilig(Chris), Dawn Singley(Chip), Carl R. Cochrane Jr. He was the proud grandfather of Vanessa Heilig, Lauren Reber(Matt), Jason Heilig, Dylan Singley, Nikki Singley, Julia Cochrane, Emma Cochrane, Lily Cochrane, Wayne Cochrane, Laura Cochrane, and 4 great grandchildren. Services and Interment will be private. However you can view via live streaming on Friday May 1st, 2020 at 11 AM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home website, go to the top of Carl’s tribute page and click on the link to gain access. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Toys for Tots online at https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/forms/simple/Default.aspx or mailed to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive Triangle, VA 22172
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 27, 2020