Carl Theodore Brighton, M.D., Ph. D., 87 of Malvern, PA went to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was born in Pana, Illinois on August 20, 1931. He is the son of the late Reverend Loius F. and Helen (Frinke) Brighton. He was predeceased by his brothers Harold and Louis. He served in the Navy from 1957-67 and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Carl was the Paul B. Magnuson Professor of Bone and Joint Surgery, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine where he pioneered the healing of bones with electricity. He loved his family and church family at Christ Memorial Lutheran. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Louise (Krentz) and their 4 children: David Brighton and his wife, Marcia; Sue Terrell and her husband, Thomas; Andrew Brighton and his wife, Trisha; Joel Brighton and his wife, Jo Ann along with 16 grandchildren-Michelle, Emily, Jonathan, Benjamin, Elizabeth, Jenny, Ellie, Luke, Rachel, Lydia, Miriam, Abigail, Casey, Carl John, Micah and Zachary and 5 great grandchildren!!! Visitation will be Friday, July 5 from 6-8 PM at Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Ave., Malvern and on Saturday, July 6 at 10:00 AM at Christ Memorial Lutheran Church, 89 Line Rd, Malvern, PA with a celebration service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Memorial Lutheran Church or Sarah Care of Malvern, in memory of Carl T. Brighton. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on July 5, 2019