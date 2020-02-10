|
Carmen T. Giacchino, 95, of West Chester, PA, passed away on February 8, 2020 at Arbour Square.
Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1924, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jenny (Ordile) Giacchino. Carmen was the Founder and former President of Carman Ford/Lincoln in New Castle, DE. He enjoyed farming, listening to music, playing the accordion and piano, boating, golfing, and developing real estate. He was a Horsebreeder who raised Thoroughbred's. Carmen was a family man and as he said ""sometimes a chef.""
Carmen was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Lacca) Giacchino; loving father of Joseph C. Giacchino (Ann) and Larry Giacchino (Lynn); devoted grandfather of Kristen Dougherty (Dennis), Jennifer Berrocal (Mauricio), Daniel Giacchino (Amy), Joseph Giacchino (Victoria), and Brian Giacchino; adoring great-grandfather of Hadley, Lila, Nanni, Leif, Kati, Abby, and Vienna; caring brother of the late George Giacchino and the late Rita Scarcelle. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11:30 AM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Court, West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:30 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Bayada Hospice, 1400 N. Providence Rd, Ste 200, Media, PA 19063, would be appreciated.
