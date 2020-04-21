Home

With great sadness, we share the news of Carol A. (Miller) Leffler’s passing on April 18, 2020, one day shy of her 82nd birthday, at Simpson Meadows, Downingtown. She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Helen Miller of Pottsville, and her husband of 49 years, Hayden Leffler. See also https://www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com/tributes Carol’s family looks forward to celebrating her life at a Church Service and gathering with her family and friends, when possible. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Carol’s community minded life, memorial gifts may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church 46 W Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2020
