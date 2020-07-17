Carol Joyce Hostutler (86) of Penacook, NH, died peacefully at home on July 12, 2020. Carol “Joy” Miller was born in 1934 in Haddonfield, NJ, to Mabel and Norman Miller and graduated from Collingswood High School in 1952. She married Bob Hostutler, the love of her life, in 1957. They raised three daughters in Coatesville, PA. Joy worked for the Delaware Fund (Philadelphia) and the Coatesville Area School District. In retirement, she and Bob moved to New Hampshire, wintered in Florida, and traveled throughout this country and Europe. An energetic and creative wife and mother, Joy loved living and learning. She was a kind woman of great faith, and all those who held her dear can envision her brightening another place, surrounded by family and friends who went before. She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Hostutler, daughters Barbara Hamilton (Ernest), Carol Hostutler (Samantha), and Elizabeth Muzzey (Worthen), three grandchildren, Will (Vicki), Stephen, and Katherine, and a great-grandchild, Helen Joyce. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Peggy and Rae, and is survived by her sisters Nancy and Jean, and many nieces and nephews. To read and contribute to a fuller memorial, please visit www.csnh.com/obituaries/
.