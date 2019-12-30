|
|
Carol Lee Cochran, 63 of Chadds Ford, passed away on December 23, 2019. She is survived by her two sisters, Joan D. (James) Bogush and Ann Marie Thompson; nieces, Laurie Purcell, Chrisy Thompson and Riley Purcell. Services and Interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia PA 19103. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 31, 2019