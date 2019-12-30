Daily Local News Obituaries
Carol Lee Cochran, 63 of Chadds Ford, passed away on December 23, 2019. She is survived by her two sisters, Joan D. (James) Bogush and Ann Marie Thompson; nieces, Laurie Purcell, Chrisy Thompson and Riley Purcell. Services and Interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia PA 19103. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 31, 2019
