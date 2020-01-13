Daily Local News Obituaries
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Pequea Presbyterian Church
273 Cambridge Road
Gap, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Pequea Presbyterian Church
273 Cambridge Road
Gap, PA
View Map
Resources
Carol Neal Obituary
Carol W. Neal, 78, of Gap, Pennsylvania passed away at her home on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Coatesville she was the daughter of the late Burton and Mildred (Newswanger) Weaver. She was the beloved wife of David C. Neal with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
An area resident all her life Carol was a 1959 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School.
Carol enjoyed vacationing at Ocean City New Jersey with her family and grandchildren, as well as various trips to Sullivan County and hiking at a number of State Parks throughout Pennsylvania. She was particularly fond of World's End State Park. She thoroughly enjoyed listening to Rush Limbaugh and discussing her political views.
In addition to her husband she is survived by two daughters; Susan Carol Hall and husband John of Strasburg and Rebecca Ann Kelso and husband Fred of Huntsville Alabama. Additionally, she is survived by four grandchildren; Sarah Kelso, Neal Kelso, Gregory John Hall, and Lyana Sue Hall.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM from the Pequea Presbyterian Church, 273 Cambridge Road, Gap, PA, 17527 on Friday, January 17, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation period taking place from 11:30 AM until the start of the service. Interment will directly follow the funeral service in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carol's memory to Brandywine River Valley Home Health & Hospice, 121 Bell Tower Ln, Oxford, PA 19363, or to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online Condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 12, 2020
