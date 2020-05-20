Carol Parrett Hammond, age 80, passed away on Wednesday May, 13, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Wilmington, DE after a lengthy illness. She formally lived in West Chester, PA and Bethany Beach, DE. Born on June 30, 1939 in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Parrett, Sr. and Florence (Veazey) Parrett. She is survived by her brother Richard Parrett, Sr. and wife Nancy of Bethany Beach, DE; sister in laws Joyce Parrett of Chadds Ford, PA and Betty Parrett of Chadds Ford, PA; sons David Hammond of Ocean City, MD and Brian Hammond of Lincoln University, PA; daughter Diane Hammond Watson of San Francisco, CA; thirteen grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Parrett, Jr. of Kennett Square, PA and Robert Parrett of Chadds Ford, PA. Carol graduated from Unionville High School in 1957 and worked for Chester County Emergency Management Services as a Training Coordinator in West Chester, PA from which she retired. She loved to sew, bake, garden, read, and especially spend time with her grandchildren. She loved taking long walks in Longwood Gardens and spend time at the beach whenever she could. To view Carol’s online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit: https://www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com/obituaries/2020/05/15/carol-parrett-hammond/
Published in The Daily Local from May 20 to May 21, 2020.