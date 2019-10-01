|
|
Carol Sammaritano, age 89, of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019. Carol is survived and missed by her 2 daughters, Ann Marie Grande (Salvatore), Bernice Cornell (Dave), 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Guido V. Sammaritano, parents Joseph and Anna Avicolli, and sister Sandra Avicolli. On Saturday, October 5, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am, at St. Pius X Church, 220 S. Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008, where family and friends will be received from 9am-9:45am. Interment Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 2, 2019