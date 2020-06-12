Carol Z. Bentley Carol Z. Bentley, 77, formerly of Coatesville died Thursday, June 11, 2020. She is the wife of Paul Bentley with whom she would have celebrated 39 years of marriage on June 21, 2020. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen Katherina Zadorozny. Carol received a B.S. in Business Administration and Education from Drexel University and a M.Ed in Guidance and Counseling from West Chester University. For eight years, she taught at Goldey Beacom Junior College and then continued as an educator in the Coatesville Area School District for 32 years. Carol was an active, life-long member of the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, Executive Board member and President, Sr. U.O.L. She spearheaded numerous fundraising activities throughout the years supporting the youth ministry and the continuation of Ukrainian ethic traditions. Carol was known for her homemade paska (Easter bread), pies, soups, kitting and her love of sunflowers. Carol had a passion for travel which started when her sister, Lillian signed her up for a European tour in the late 60’s. Over the next 50 years, she visited countries located in 5 of the 7 continents, enjoyed over 20 cruise adventures and along the way passed per passion for travel onto her children. Surviving her, in addition to her husband, Paul, is a daughter, Lauren Elizabeth Bentley-Houck (Jayme); a son, David Allen Bentley (Tabitha); a grandson, Jagger Simmons; and a sister, Lillian Maskula. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 392 Charles St., Coatesville where relatives and friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Orthodox Cemetery, Coatesville. In her memory, contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Church at the above address. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.