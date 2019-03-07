|
Carole D. Curtis, 71 of West Chester, PA died Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home. Born February 17, 1948 in Jackson Heights, NY she was the daughter of the late Harry Weidy and the late Rhoda Schoen Weidy. Carole grew up in New Hyde Park, NY and was educated at the State University of New York at New Paltz where she received her BS in Behavioral Science/Elementary Education. She furthered her education at Adelphi University, Garden City, NY where she earned her MA in Elementary Education. Upon graduation she taught in NY, NJ, and PA and was also a freelance writer for Women’s Newspaper of Princeton. After leaving teaching, Carole worked at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals for 15 years. She retired in 2012 as an Administrative Coordinator. Carole valued education, a strong work ethic, kindness, and humor. She cherished her time with family and friends. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, visiting museums, reading, attending concerts, and traveling near and abroad. Carole was a member of the Chester County Concert Band, Newcomers and Neighbors of West Chester, and Lifelong Learning Institute at Immaculata University. Carole is the loving mother to Susan Curtis and Devorah Curtis (Zach Miller) of West Chester; brother Gary Weidy (Robin Weidy) and nephew (Brian) of NY, and many cousins. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Service at 1:00 pm. Interment will be held in Philadelphia Memorial Park Frazer PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Paoli Cancer Center, 255 W Lancaster Ave. Paoli, PA 19301.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 8, 2019