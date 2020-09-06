1/1
Carole Doty, 82 of Downingtown, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 20, 1938 in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late Arthur Dale and the late Lucia (Pellegrin) Swinford. Carole is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 63 years, Howard W. Doty. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her five children: daughter Joni Letch (Harry) Palm Coast, FL; son David Doty (CJ) Warrington, PA; son William Doty (Amy) Loxahatchee, FL; daughter Lynn Bosse (Kevin) Palm Coast, FL; daughter Deanna Schroder (Curt) Downingtown, PA. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Daniel Vaughn, Deanna Merendino, Ryan Doty, Andrew Merendino, Mark Schroder and Kristen Schroder; two great-grandchildren: Colton Vaughn and Bennett Vaughn as well as her brothers James Swinford (Linda) Ormond Beach, FL and Scott Swinford Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Carole was a devout member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in West Chester for 35 years. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in the Chester County area for a number of years. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure by family and friends alike. A private family Graveside Service will be held in Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Penn Medicine Hospice Friends Fund 400 E. Marshall St., West Chester PA 19380. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
