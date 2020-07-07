1/1
Caroline M. Poluch
Caroline M. Poluch, 81, of Downingtown, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Simpson Meadows. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Poluch, Sr., with whom she shared 37 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1993. Born in Rutledge, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Dorothy L. Barratt Bowersock. Caroline loved knitting and with 7 children, became very good at it. Caroline is survived by her children, Anthony, Jr. (Carol), Lisa Toth (late James), Nicholas (Linda), Maria DiSantis, Joseph (Suzanne), James (Erika), and Richard (Nicole); 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Loraine Piazza. Services will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, Pa 19106.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
