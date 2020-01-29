|
Carolyn H. Fieles, age 84, of Christiana, passed away in her sleep on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Presbyterian Home in Quarryville following a brief illness. She was born in Darby, PA to John E. and Helen Foster McCoy and grew up in Upper Darby, PA. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from West Chester State Teachers College and after 2 years teaching at Atglen Elementary, she spent the following 34 years teaching at Upland Country Day School in Kennett Square, PA. She met her husband, William R. Fieles while at West Chester. They were married in 1956 and spent the next 61 years living in Christiana where she raised her two sons and enjoyed entertaining her three grandchildren frequently. She greatly enjoyed cooking, gardening, harvesting and freezing and canning the homegrown produce. Carolyn is survived by her husband, William R. Fieles, her oldest son, William E. Fieles, his wife Ann, and grandchildren, Brian and Rebecca. She is also survived by her grandson Jonathan Fieles, his wife Amanda and great granddaughter Olivia. Jonathan’s father, John Robert “Bob” Fieles preceded her in death as well as her brother John Edward McCoy Jr. A private interment will take place in Sadsbury Friends Burial Grounds. There will be a celebratory gathering on Saturday Feb. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Chantry Place, 15 N. Bridge Street, Christiana. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Christiana Fire Company, PO Box 46, Christiana, PA 17509 where Bob was a lifetime member. www.shiveryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 30, 2020